UFC Atlantic City Reebok Fighter Payouts: Edgar & Swanson Top List

UFC Atlantic City is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Atlantic City took place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout co-headlined the show.

Rounding out the six-bout main card was Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos in a middleweight bout, Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight bout, and Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight bout.

The full UFC Reebok payouts include:

Kevin Lee: $10,000 def. Edson Barboza: $15,000



Frankie Edgar: $20,000 def. Cub Swanson: $20,000



Justin Willis: $3,500 def. Chase Sherman: $5,000



David Branch: $5,000 def. Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000



Aljamain Sterling: $5,000 def. Brett Johns: $5,000



Dan Hooker: $5,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000



Ryan LaFlare: $5,000 def. Alex Garcia: $5,000



Ricky Simon: $3,500 def. Merab Dvalishvili: $3,500



Siyar Bahadurzada: $5,000 def. Luan Chagas: $5,000



Corey Anderson: $5,000 def. Patrick Cummins: $10,000



Tony Martin: $5,000 def. Keita Nakamura: $5,000