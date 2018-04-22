This evening’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 is in the books from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the event delivered a hard-hitting mix of action for fans.

In the main event, Kevin Lee dominated ultra-dangerous striker Edson Barboza with a peerless display of wrestling and ground control. surviving a huge spinning wheel kick to smother the Brazilian contender en route to a fifth-round TKO

In the co-main, Frankie Edgar silenced his critics for the time being by making a rapid turnaround from his first-ever KO loss in March to outlast Cub Swanson for a telling comeback win.

Watch the UFC Atlantic City post-fight press conference streaming live after the main card right here: