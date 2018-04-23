UFC Atlantic City Medical Suspensions: Edson Barboza Earns Long Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Atlantic City, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Atlantic City took place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout co-headlined the show.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos in a middleweight bout, Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight bout, and Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Barboza being suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and facial bones, Willis being suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of ribs and right hip/groin, and Branch suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of lower left leg.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Kevin Lee: suspended for 30 days with no contact during training

Edson Barboza: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and facial bones; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 30 days no contact during training due to TKO and facial lacerations

Cub Swanson: suspended 14 days with no contact during training

Justin Willis: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of ribs and right hip/groin; suspended at minimum for 30 days

Chase Sherman: suspended 30 days

David Branch: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of lower left leg

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: suspended for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Brett Johns: suspended indefinitely pending neurological exam; suspended at minimum for 45 days

Aljamain Sterling: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of left ankle/foot

Jim Miller: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and orbital bones; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Ryan LaFlare: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of left knee and left elbow; suspended at minimum 14 days with no contact during training

Alex Garcia: suspended 14 days with no contact during training

Siyar Bahadurzada: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of right hand and right ribs

Luan Chagas: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and abdomen as well as neurological exam; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Patrick Cummins: suspended indefinitely

pending CT scan of head and abdomen; suspended at minimum 60 days due to right eye laceration

Ricky Simon: suspended for 30 days

Merab Dvalishvili: suspended for 30 days with 15 days no contact during training

Keita Nakamura: suspended for 45 days due to eyelid laceration