UFC Analyst Believes Georges St-Pierre Deserves Super Fights When He Returns

Just because Georges St-Pierre is on the sidelines doesn’t mean people can’t come up with super fights involving him.

The former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis.

The biggest question this year is if GSP will fight again and if that does actually happen, who would the UFC book him against. That question remains to be seen.

UFC analyst Kenny Florian recently appeared on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk about who GSP could fight in his return bout.

He has two ideas, which are against Conor McGregor or UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I think he’s going to fight in some kind of super fight scenario,” Florian responded, when asked if GSP would return to the cage. “I don’t think it’s going to be against a champion necessarily, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some kind of non-title fight that’s going to be big, and why not? “Again, if there is one guy who deserves it, it’s Georges St-Pierre. He’s a guy that’s proven time and time again that he’s a big pay-per-view star and I think there are a lot of fun fights that you can make as well.” “Who would he fight?” Florian continued (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I think someone like a Khabib Nurmagomedov would be interesting. I don’t know if they’d make it a catch weight or something like that, but another person of course would be Conor McGregor. “I think no matter what way you look at it those are the two biggest names in the sport. You’d have the biggest name in the sport from a past generation taking on the current biggest name, Conor McGregor. I think that would be a mega fight.”

Make no mistake about it, St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.