UFC 224 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 224 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight Mackenzie Dern reflects on a lifetime spent in jiu-jitsu, and middleweight Kelvin Gastelum wraps his camp with a sparring day. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes gets a massage at home, then packs alongside her girlfriend, strawweight Nina Ansaroff.

Middleweight Jacare Souza readies for his first UFC fight in Rio. Bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington spends her Sunday getting ready for the trip with her fiancee, strawweight Tecia Torres.

You can watch it here: