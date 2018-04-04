UFC 223 Press Conference Video

It may have undergone a significant last-minute change, but this weekend’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, still promises to be the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of 2018 so far.

In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will step in on short notice to battle surging lightweight challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title.

In the co-main event, perhaps the biggest fight in the short history of the UFC women’s 115-pound division will take place when Rose Namajunas rematches former dominant champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The fighters are live in NYC for the traditional pre-fight presser. Watch the action unfold here: