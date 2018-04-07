UFC 223 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 7, 2018, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 223. Headlining the card are Al Iaquinta and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig

Female Flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings

Lightweight: Evan Dunham vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Mike Rodriguez