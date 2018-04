UFC 223 Medical Suspensions: Al Laquinta Avoids Long Stint

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 223, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 223 took place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Al Iaquinta vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a female strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Iaquinta and Bochniak receiving the longest suspensions at 60 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Al Iaquinta: 60-day medical suspension

Kyle Bochniak: 60-day medical suspension

Zabit Magomedsharipov: 45-day medical suspension

Joe Lauzon: 45-day medical suspension

Rose Namajunas: 30-day medical suspension

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30-day medical suspension

Renato Moicano: 30-day medical suspension

Calvin Kattar: 30-day medical suspension

Ashlee Evans-Smith: 30-day medical suspension

Devin Clark: 30-day medical suspension

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14-day medical suspension

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 7-day medical suspension

Chris Gruetzemacher: 7-day medical suspension

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 7-day medical suspension

Felice Herrig: 7-day medical suspension

Evan Dunham: 7-day medical suspension

Bec Hyatt: 7-day medical suspension

Michael Rodriguez: 7-day medical suspension