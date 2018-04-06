UFC 223 Embedded Episode 5: Watch The Full Video Of Conor McGregor’s All-Out Assault

UFC 223 is a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, lightweight champion Conor McGregor unexpectedly arrives, causing a disruption on the loading dock. Dana White checks in with athletes affected by the incident and addresses the situation. Prior to that, strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk and lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov get in morning cardio workouts before heading out to a media day event. Inside Barclays Center, athletes take part in interviews and faceoffs to promote UFC 223.

You can watch it here: