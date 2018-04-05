UFC 223 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 223 is two days away and the episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, featherweight champion Max Holloway, stay on track with their training during fight week. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk starts her day with breakfast and Spongebob, and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas brings her dog to a photo shoot. Lightweight Michael Chiesa keeps his competitive juices flowing playing video games in his room.

Then the stars of the event’s two championship bouts attend the official press conference and open workouts, where Nurmagomedov and Holloway entertain with spirited trash talk.

You can watch it here: