UFC 223 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 223 is a few days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, a well-rested Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains to challenge for the strawweight belt she long held. Lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov travels with his team en masse to a nearby gym. His fellow headliner, featherweight champion Max Holloway, readies to stick to his game plan regardless of opponent.

UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa enjoys being on his family’s home turf. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas arrives in Brooklyn, as does Chiesa’s opponent, former champion Anthony Pettis.

You can watch it here: