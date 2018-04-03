UFC 223 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 223 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk learns of the change to the main event on her way to New York and weighs whether it’s all an elaborate April Fools’ joke. In snowy Brooklyn, lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov continues training and doing media, grateful to have an opponent.

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas shows off her compost garden and dodges tennis balls in Colorado. Featherweight champion Max Holloway lands on the East Coast and promptly hits the gym, where he’s quickly surrounded by members of his opponent’s camp — and Khabib himself.

You can watch it here: