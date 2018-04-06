UFC 223 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video Live Now

After a dramatic soap opera of twists and turns, tomorrow night’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, finally got a new main event when Al Iaquinta vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was finalized this afternoon after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced off the event by cutting too much weight.

It came on the heels of Conor McGregor’s New York City bus attack and his subsequent arrest and release on assault charges, marking without a doubt the most insane two days in UFC history.

The event will go on, however, and the fighters will square off at the ceremonial weigh-in streaming live at 6 p.m EST here: