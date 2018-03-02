UFC 222 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC 222 is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this fight bout card is Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 222 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (144.75) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144) – for women’s featherweight title

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135.25)

Andrei Arlovski (247.5) vs. Stefan Struve (266)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Cat Zingano (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

C.B. Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)