UFC 222 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC 222 is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.
Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out this fight bout card is Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 222 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Cris Cyborg (144.75) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144) – for women’s featherweight title
- Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)
- Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135.25)
- Andrei Arlovski (247.5) vs. Stefan Struve (266)
- Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Cat Zingano (135.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)
- Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)
- John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
- C.B. Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Zak Ottow (171) vs. Mike Pyle (170)
- Bryan Caraway (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)
- Jordan Johnson (206) vs. Adam Milstead (205)