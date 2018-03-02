UFC 222 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

Andrew Ravens
MMA Junkie/USA Today Sports

UFC 222 is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this fight bout card is Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 222 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Cris Cyborg (144.75) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144) – for women’s featherweight title
  • Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)
  • Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135.25)
  • Andrei Arlovski (247.5) vs. Stefan Struve (266)
  • Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Cat Zingano (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)
  • John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
  • C.B. Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Zak Ottow (171) vs. Mike Pyle (170)
  • Bryan Caraway (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)
  • Jordan Johnson (206) vs. Adam Milstead (205)

