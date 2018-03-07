UFC 222 Prelims Beats Wilder-Ortiz In Ratings This Past Weekend

The fight world was in for a treat this past weekend as it had two big sporting events, which were UFC 222 and the boxing showdown that aired on Showtime.

That fight, of course, is the huge boxing bout between the challenger, Luis Ortiz, and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.



This big boxing bout went down on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. UFC 222 went down on the same night but at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The finish of this boxing bout saw both fighters rock each other in the tenth round and Wilder tossed him aside. Wilder rained down strikes that knocked Ortiz down then followed up with some more strikes to finish the fight.

On the flip side, the main event of UFC 222 saw Cris Cyborg successfully retain her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round.

Now that the weekend is over, it’s time to look at the ratings. The prelims for UFC 222 pulled in 905,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which is up from the 697,000 average that UFC 221 did and exactly the same as UFC 2220 did in January.

Regarding Ortiz-Wilder, that show averaged 730,000 viewers and peaked in the main event with 1.2 million with the average of 1,055,000 viewers.

It should be noted that FOX Sports 1 is in more homes than Showtime, which has a smaller subscription base than HBO



Here are the average viewership numbers for UFC PPV preliminary cards over the last year:



UFC 208 – 874,000



UFC 209 – 1,033,000



UFC 210 – 723,000



UFC 211 – 1,148,000



UFC 212 – 732,000



UFC 213 – 657,000



UFC 214 – 886,000



UFC 215 – 418,000



UFC 216 – 653,000



UFC 217 – 1,276,000



UFC 218 – 694,000



UFC 219 – 914,000



UFC 220 – 905,000



UFC 221 – 697,000

UFc 222 – 905,000