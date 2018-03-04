UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivered in every sense of the term, with three hyped potential future stars picking up victories capped off by a classic win from an all-time great champion.

In the main event, women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg stopped Yana Kunitskaya after some early adversity in the grappling game, eventually bludgeoning the Invicta FC bantamweight champ with a trademark onslaught of demolishing blows.

The co-main event saw the rise of a featherweight title contender after Brian Ortega amazingly knocked out Frankie Edgar to become the first fighter to finish “The Answer.” In other action, surging bantamweight Sean O’Malley picked up a win while injured and gave a post-fight interview to Joe Rogan from the ground.

All in all, a wild night from Sin City. Watch the post-fight press conference streaming live shortly after the main card right here: