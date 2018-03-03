UFC 222 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 222 is less than a dayaway and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, athletes gather at media day for interviews and faceoffs. Bantamweight Sean O’Malley crosses paths with opponent Andre Soukhamthath beforehand, and pays the price during the staredown. Featherweight Brian Ortega enjoys the support of his family and friends. At open workouts, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg trains with a masked man who turns out to be UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn.

You can watch it here: