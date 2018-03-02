UFC 222 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 222 is 24 hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight Sean O’Malley weighs his options for Vegas entertainment then rewatches his opponent’s last fight. Bantamweight Cat Zingano embraces her return to action with her longtime coach. Featherweight Brian Ortega prepares specifically for Frankie Edgar’s striking style. Strawweight Mackenzie Dern trains at the UFC Performance Institute, where she crosses paths with her opponent Ashley Yoder.

You can watch it here: