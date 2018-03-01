UFC 222 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 222 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shares a training space with bantamweight Sean O’Malley. Debuting strawweight Ashley Yoder takes in the excitement of fight week from the UFC Performance Institute. Energized bantamweight Andre Soukhamthath discusses his plans to shut down O’Malley on Saturday night. Headlining featherweight Yana Kunitskaya and featherweight contender Brian Ortega face the cameras, and strawweight Mackenzie Dern struggles not to smile. Featherweight Frankie Edgar creates the perfect fighter using elements of the sport’s greatest athletes – including himself.

You can watch it here: