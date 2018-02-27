UFC 222 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 222 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, women’s featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya packs for her road trip to Las Vegas, as does reigning champion Cris Cyborg. Undefeated bantamweight Sean O’Malley completes his camp at the UFC Performance Institute. Featherweight contender Frankie Edgar does media in New York City, including a spot on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with former champion Matt Serra. Featherweight Brian Ortega visits TMZ alongside announcer Bruce Buffer. Debuting strawweight Mackenzie Dern spends time in Southern California before kicking off her first UFC fight week.

You can watch it here: