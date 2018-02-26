UFC 222 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 222 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, women’s featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya braves the sub-Russian temperatures of the Sandias before heading indoors for her final training session. Reigning champion Cris Cyborg spends Sunday morning at church. Featherweight Frankie Edgar coaches his son at a wrestling tournament, and opponent Brian Ortega offers a tour of his outdoor tiki lounge.

You can watch it here: