UFC 222 Bonuses: Brian Ortega & Sean O’Malley Bank For Big Wins

UFC 222 on pay-per-view (PPV) has come to a close and last night’s (Sat. March 3, 2018) event showcased some amazing mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

On the FS1 preliminary card young lightweight Alexander Hernandez picked up a shocking win over Beneil Dariush with a vicious first round knockout in just 48 seconds. The UFC newcomer made an emphatic statement in his promotional debut, and was awarded a Performance Of The Night bonus for his finishing of a top-ranked 155-pound contender. He’ll take home a bonus of $50,000 for his efforts.

On the main card bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath put on a great back-and-forth contest in which O’Malley was able to showcase some top-notch striking. Soukhamthath badly injured O’Malley’s leg late in the third round and ground-and-pounded him until the final buzzer.

In the end, however, O’Malley had done enough to get the win on the judges’ scorecards with an injured leg. The two men were awarded Fight Of The Night honors and an extra $50k to take home as well.

Finally, the co-main event of the evening saw jiu-jitsu specialist Brian Ortega become the first man in mixed martial arts (MMA) history to stop Frankie Edgar inside the cage. Ortega, despite having some slick skills on the ground, finished “The Answer” on the feet with a beautiful combination. He will now challenge Max Holloway for the 145-pound crown next. Ortega was awarded a Performance Of The Night Bonus as well, which means an extra $50,000 to take home.