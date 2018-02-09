UFC 221 Weigh-In Video & Results

UFC 221 is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title will serve as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 221 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Luke Rockhold (185) vs. Yoel Romero (188.3)* – for interim middleweight title

Curtis Blaydes (255.5) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Cyril Asker (243.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (263.5)

Li Jingliang (170) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Saparbek Safarov (204.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Damien Brown (156) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (156)

Israel Adesanya (183) vs. Rob Wilkinson (186)

Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145.5)

Jussier Formiga (126.15)* vs. Ben Nguyen (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)