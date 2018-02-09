UFC 221 Weigh-In Video & Results

UFC 221 is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title will serve as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 221 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Luke Rockhold (185) vs. Yoel Romero (188.3)* – for interim middleweight title
- Curtis Blaydes (255.5) vs. Mark Hunt (265)
- Cyril Asker (243.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (263.5)
- Li Jingliang (170) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)
- Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Saparbek Safarov (204.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Damien Brown (156) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (156)
- Israel Adesanya (183) vs. Rob Wilkinson (186)
- Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145.5)
- Jussier Formiga (126.15)* vs. Ben Nguyen (125.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Mizuto Hirota (156) vs. Ross Pearson (156)
- Teruto Ishihara (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135)
- Daichi Abe (170.5) vs. Luke Jumeau (170.5)