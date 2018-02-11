UFC 221 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Luke Rockhold Tops List

UFC 221 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 221 took place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title served as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Yoel Romero: $10,000
def. Luke Rockhold: $30,000
Curtis Blaydes: $5,000
def. Mark Hunt: $15,000
Tai Tuivasa: $3,500
def. Cyril Asker: $5,000
Jake Matthews: $5,000
def. Li Jingliang: $5,000
Tyson Pedro: $5,000
def. Saparbek Safarov: $3,500
”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $5,000
def. Damien Brown: $5,000
Israel Adesanya: $3,500
def. Rob Wilkinson: $3,500
Alex Volkanovski: $5,000
def. Jeremy Kennedy: $5,000
Jussier Formiga: $10,000
def. Ben Nguyen: $5,000
Ross Pearson: $20,000
def. Mizuto Hirota: $5,000
Jose Quinonez: $5,000
def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000
Luke Jumeau: $3,500
def. Daichi Abe: $3,500