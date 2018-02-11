UFC 221 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Luke Rockhold Tops List

UFC 221 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 221 took place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title served as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Yoel Romero: $10,000

def. Luke Rockhold: $30,000

Curtis Blaydes: $5,000

def. Mark Hunt: $15,000

Tai Tuivasa: $3,500

def. Cyril Asker: $5,000

Jake Matthews: $5,000

def. Li Jingliang: $5,000

Tyson Pedro: $5,000

def. Saparbek Safarov: $3,500

”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $5,000

def. Damien Brown: $5,000

Israel Adesanya: $3,500

def. Rob Wilkinson: $3,500

Alex Volkanovski: $5,000

def. Jeremy Kennedy: $5,000

Jussier Formiga: $10,000

def. Ben Nguyen: $5,000

Ross Pearson: $20,000

def. Mizuto Hirota: $5,000

Jose Quinonez: $5,000

def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000

Luke Jumeau: $3,500

def. Daichi Abe: $3,500