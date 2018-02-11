UFC 221 Post-Fight Press Conference

Although it faced the difficult problems of hometown champion Robert Whittaker withdrawing from the event and his replacement Yoel Romero missing weight before the main event, last night’s (Sat., February 10, 2018) UFC 221 still took place from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

In the headliner, Yoel Romero knocked out former champion Luke Rockhold cold in the third round of their interim title bout where Romero could not win the belt because he missed weight by almost three pounds.

The co-main event featured rising heavyweight Curtis Blaydes securing his biggest-ever win over local fan favorite Mark Hunt after some early trouble.

