UFC 221 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 10, 2018) the UFC returns to the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia for UFC 221 on pay-per-view (PPV). In the main event of the evening; former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold takes on Yoel Romero for the interim 185-pound title. Due to Romero missing weight, however, he is not eligible to win the interim strap.

The co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between longtime veteran Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on who to watch tonight’s event here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Cyril Asker

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov

FS1 Prelims (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Damien Brown vs. Dong Hyun Kim

Middleweight: Rob Wilkinson vs. Israel Adesanya

Featherweight: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Ben Nguyen

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Ross Pearson vs. Mizuto Hirota

Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Daichi Abe