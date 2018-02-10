UFC 221 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 221 is a few hours away and the episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold rents a camel to take him to open workouts. Heavyweight opponents Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes appreciate the Australian fans at the event, and headliner Yoel Romero welcomes three of them on stage for a dance lesson. Local Perth heavyweight Soa Palelei brings Hunt’s camp to check out a Ferrari collection. Rockhold cuts weight in the sauna before the next day’s official weigh-in. Opponents square off on stage, but things get heated when one headliner misses the 185-pound limit.

