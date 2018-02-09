UFC 221 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 221 is a few days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold rehearses for the intense battle in front of him, and opponent Yoel Romero reflects on a camp spent training at 100%. Heavyweight teammates Mark Hunt and Tai Tuivasa visit an Aboriginial cultural center. Rockhold whets his appetite for competition with a game of mini golf, and Hunt does media with help from a special guest during a radio hit.

You can watch it here: