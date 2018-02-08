UFC 221 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 221 is a few days away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold enjoys the Australian hospitality, treats his roommates to a piano recital, and works with breath trainer Nam Baldwin in a nearby park. Heavyweight Mark Hunt whiles away his day at the beach before hitting the gym. Headlining middleweight Yoel Romero and heavyweight Curtis Blaydes bond in the hotel lobby before heading to the official press conference at Perth Arena. The athletes are greeted by fans and reporters at the event, then face off against their opponents on stage.

You can watch it here: