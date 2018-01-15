UFC 220 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card will feature two title fights.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title will headline this event while Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout, and Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 220 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: