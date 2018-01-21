UFC 220 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic Top List

UFC 220 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 220 took place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card featured two title fights.
The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title headlined this event while Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five-bout main card was Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout, and Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.
The full UFC payouts include:
Stipe Miocic: $40,000
def. Francis Ngannou: $30,000
Daniel Cormier: $40,000
def. Volkan Oezdemir: $30,000
Calvin Kattar: $3,500
def. Shane Burgos: $5,000
Gian Villante: $15,000
def. Francimar Barroso: $5,000
Rob Font: $5,000
def. Thomas Almeida: $5,000
Kyle Bochniak: $5,000
def. Brandon Davis: $3,500
Abdul Razak Alhassan: $5,000
def. Sabah Homasi: $3,500
Dustin Ortiz: $10,000
def. Alexandre Pantoja: $3,500
Julio Arce: $3,500
def. Dan Ige: $3,500
Enrique Barzola: $5,000
def. Matt Bessette: $3,500
Islam Makhachev: $5,000
def. Gleison Tibau: $20,000