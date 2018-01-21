UFC 220 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic Top List

UFC 220 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 220 took place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card featured two title fights.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title headlined this event while Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five-bout main card was Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout, and Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Stipe Miocic: $40,000

def. Francis Ngannou: $30,000



Daniel Cormier: $40,000

def. Volkan Oezdemir: $30,000



Calvin Kattar: $3,500

def. Shane Burgos: $5,000



Gian Villante: $15,000

def. Francimar Barroso: $5,000



Rob Font: $5,000

def. Thomas Almeida: $5,000



Kyle Bochniak: $5,000

def. Brandon Davis: $3,500



Abdul Razak Alhassan: $5,000

def. Sabah Homasi: $3,500



Dustin Ortiz: $10,000

def. Alexandre Pantoja: $3,500



Julio Arce: $3,500

def. Dan Ige: $3,500



Enrique Barzola: $5,000

def. Matt Bessette: $3,500



Islam Makhachev: $5,000

def. Gleison Tibau: $20,000