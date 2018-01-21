UFC 220 Post-Fight Press Conference

Featuring one of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights in recent memory, tonight’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is in the books.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic left no doubt about whom the ‘baddest man on the planet’ is, dominating hyped contender Francis Ngannou with a smothering display of strategy and ground skills.

The co-main event featured a light heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and surging striker Volkan Oezdemir, where Cormier answered all the questions about his status as the ‘real’ 205-pound champion by weathering ‘No Time’s’ early storm to also ground him and finish the bout with a swarming TKO in the second.

All in all, a good start to the UFC’s pay-per-view schedule.

