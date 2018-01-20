UFC 220 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is back in Boston, Massachusetts from the TD Garden for UFC 220 on pay-per-view (PPV), and the promotion has a tremendous card in store for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. Two title fights will round out the night of fights, the first being a UFC light heavyweight title defense of champion Daniel Cormier against rising knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir.

In the main event of the evening one of the most highly-anticipated UFC heavyweight title fights of all time will take place; as champ Stipe Miocic looks to defend his strap, for what would be a historic third consecutive time, against feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There are plenty more great fights set to go down on the night as well, and you can check out the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: (C) Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Light heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos

Light Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barroso

Bantamweight: Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

FS1 Prelims (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Flyweight: Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Julio Arce

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau