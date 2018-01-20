UFC 220 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 220 is just hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has his kids play as his character in the new EA UFC 3 game, then cuts weight in the sauna alongside teammates including Cain Velasquez. His opponent Volkan Oezdemir and heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou sweat it out in the workout rooms. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic spends his Thursday evening in an ice bath, and all of the fighters make weight on Friday morning. Ngannou gets his ‘do touched up, and then the fighters square off against their opponents at the ceremonial weigh-in at TD Garden.

You can watch it here: