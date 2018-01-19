UFC 220 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 220 is one day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic endures his teammates’ teasing through a boxing gym workout. Light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir sticks to his training routine, while champion Daniel Cormier dives into his weight cut. Heavyweight challenger Francis Ngannou meets a fellow imposing Cameroonian, Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid. Tensions rise when the fighters attend UFC 220 media day at Fenway Park, with Cormier and Oezdemir continuing their standoff later at the hotel.

You can watch it here: