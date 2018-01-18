UFC 220 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 220 is less than a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shows off his makeshift in-room kitchen. His opponent Volkan Oezdemir takes in a Celtics game from the front row. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic works out at a local boxing gym, and challenger Francis Ngannou follows up a training session with physical therapy. Then all four stars put on a show for fans at open workouts.

You can watch it here: