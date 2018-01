UFC 220 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier keeps the mood light in the hotel gym. Opponent Volkan Oezdemir finishes his training camp in Florida and packs a Swiss flag for the trip. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic makes his way to Bristol, Connecticut, where he and challenger Francis Ngannou do a day of media appearances.

You can watch it here: