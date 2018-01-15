UFC 220 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 220 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp and tends to snowblowing duties at home. In sunny Florida, light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir hits the gym with high-caliber training partners including former champion Rashad Evans. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier describes the mental game that drove his return to the Octagon and the love for his family that keeps him focused. Heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou arrives in New York City and kicks off fight week with an African meal.

You can watch it here: