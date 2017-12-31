UFC 219 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cris Cyborg Tops Everyone

UFC 219 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 219 took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title served as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Cris Cyborg: $40,000
Holly Holm: $30,000
Khabib Nurmagomedov: $5,000
def. Edson Barboza: $15,000
Dan Hooker: $5,000
def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500
Carla Esparza: $5,000
def. Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500
Neil Magny: $15,000
def. Carlos Condit: $15,000
Michal Oleksiejczuk: $2,500
def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000
Myles Jury: $5,000
def. Rick Glenn: $2,500
Marvin Vettori: $2,500
vs. Omari Akhmedov: $5,000
Matheus Nicolau: $2,500
def. Louis Smolka: $5,000
Tim Elliott: $5,000
def. Mark De La Rosa: $2,500