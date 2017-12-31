UFC 219 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cris Cyborg Tops Everyone

Photo by Gary A. Vasquez for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 219 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 219 took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title served as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Cris Cyborg: $40,000
Holly Holm: $30,000

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $5,000
def. Edson Barboza: $15,000

Dan Hooker: $5,000
def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500

Carla Esparza: $5,000
def. Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500

Neil Magny: $15,000
def. Carlos Condit: $15,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $2,500
def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000

Myles Jury: $5,000
def. Rick Glenn: $2,500

Marvin Vettori: $2,500
vs. Omari Akhmedov: $5,000

Matheus Nicolau: $2,500
def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Tim Elliott: $5,000
def. Mark De La Rosa: $2,500

