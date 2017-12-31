UFC 219 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cris Cyborg Tops Everyone

UFC 219 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 219 took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title served as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Cris Cyborg: $40,000

Holly Holm: $30,000



Khabib Nurmagomedov: $5,000

def. Edson Barboza: $15,000



Dan Hooker: $5,000

def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500



Carla Esparza: $5,000

def. Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500



Neil Magny: $15,000

def. Carlos Condit: $15,000



Michal Oleksiejczuk: $2,500

def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000



Myles Jury: $5,000

def. Rick Glenn: $2,500



Marvin Vettori: $2,500

vs. Omari Akhmedov: $5,000



Matheus Nicolau: $2,500

def. Louis Smolka: $5,000



Tim Elliott: $5,000

def. Mark De La Rosa: $2,500