UFC 219 Medical Suspensions: Holly Holm Faces Lengthy Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 219, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title served as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

UFC 219 took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Holm being out until March 2nd after taking a beating by cyborg for five rounds. Also, Barboza is out until March 2nd as well.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Holly Holm: suspended until March 2 with no contact during training until Feb. 15

Edson Barboza: suspended until March 2 with no contact until Feb. 15

Cynthia Calvillo: needs left hand X-rayed, and if positive must be cleared by a orthopedic doctor or suspended until June 30; minimum suspension until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30

Carla Esparza: suspended until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21

Neil Magny: needs left thumb X-rayed or MRI, and if positive must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or suspended until June 30; minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21

Khalil Rountree: suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30

Michal Oleksiejczuk: suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30 for right eyebrow cut

Rick Glenn: suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30

Marvin Vettori: suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30 for precautionary reasons

Omari Akhmedov: needs left hand fracture cleared by orthopedic doctor or suspended until June 30; minimum suspension until March 2 with no contact until Feb. 15

Louis Smolka: suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact until Jan. 30 for left forehead cut

Mark De La Rosa: suspended until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21