UFC 219 Main Card Salaries: Cyborg & Holm Receive Big Paydays

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the UFC 219 main card salaries on fight night, and the expectation is that the full salaries will be released later this week.

As seen in the main event of the show, Cris Cyborg successfully retained her UFC women’s featherweight title against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm by unanimous decision.

Cyborg earned $500,000 while Holm picked up a cool $300,000. Neither fight had a win bonus.

Moving along to the co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov picked up a dominant decision victory over Edson Barboza.

Nurmagomedov earned $80,000 to show and with the win, he got another $80,000. Barboza got $75,000, and if he were to win that fight, he would’ve earned another $75,000.

Fast forwarding to the rest of the card. Dan Hooker earned $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to win) by locking a guillotine choke to defeat Marc Diakiese, who was paid $24,000.

UFC 219 took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Here are the full salaires:

Cris Cyborg: $500,000 to show (no win bonus)

Holly Holm: $300,000 to show (no win bonus)

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $80,000 to show ($80,000 to win)

Edson Barboza: $75,000 to show ($75,000 to win)

Dan Hooker: $24,000 to show ($24,000 to win)

Marc Diakiese: $24,000 to show ($24,000 to win)

Cynthia Calvillo: $41,00 to show ($41,000 to win)

Carla Esparza: $36,000 to show ($36,000 to win)

Carlos Condit: $115,000 to show ($115,000 to win)

Neil Magny: $70,000 to show ($70,000 to win)