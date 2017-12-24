UFC 219 Loses Main Card Fight Days Before Event

Originally, surging bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera was scheduled to take on former champion Dominick Cruz at this weekend’s (Dec. 30, 2017) UFC 219 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Cruz suffered an injury, however, John Lineker stepped up to accept the fight against Rivera. Now just days away from the event, MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani has reported that Lineker has also suffered an injury that has forced him off the card as well.

The UFC is currently searching for a replacement opponent for Rivera, although it’s unclear if he’ll remain on the card.

Prior to suffering an injury, Lineker had won seven of his last eight bouts, while establishing himself as a legitimate bantamweight contender.

Rivera, on the other hand, is riding an incredible 20-fight win streak that includes five consecutive wins inside the Octagon.

UFC 219 is set to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. The co-main event will feature a pivotal lightweight bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.