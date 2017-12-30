UFC 219 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 30, 2017) the UFC is back in “Sin City” for an epic night of fights, as UFC 219 is live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena.

In the main event of the evening UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her first-ever title defense against ex-women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm – who was involved in the inaugural 145-pound women’s title fight in which she suffered a highly controversial decision loss. The night’s co-main event will see the return of undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, who till take on decorated striker Edson Barboza.

The card will also feature the return of former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit as he goes head-to-head with Neil Magny. With a ton of other great fights on the card; you can check out the night’s full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: (C) Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker

Women’s strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Khalil Rountree

Featherweight: Rick Glenn vs. Myles Jury

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Louis Smolka

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Tim Elliott