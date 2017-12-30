UFC 219 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 219 is less than a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, welterweight Carlos Condit makes his first visit to the UFC Performance Institute. Headlining featherweights Holly Holm and champ Cris Cyborg finish their weight cuts surrounded by teammates. All of the fighters make weight on Friday morning: Cyborg, Holm, Condit and opponent Neil Magny, strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Carla Esparza, and lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza. Then it’s one last faceoff for fans at T-Mobile before Saturday night’s bouts.

You can watch it here: