UFC 219 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 219 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight Holly Holm goes for pre-fight pedicures with friends. Lightweight Edson Barboza enjoys time with his family at home in New Jersey, as opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, already in Las Vegas, trains at the UFC Performance Institute and Cobrinha BJJ. Welterweight Carlos Condit embraces the familiar feel of fighting in Vegas, while his teammate Holm enjoys the novelty of competing closer to home. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg travels with UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and her security feline. Cyborg has lunch at a friend’s restaurant, and her fellow headliner eats at UFC headquarters, making a stop to give editing notes.

You can watch it here: