UFC 219 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 219 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, the stars of Saturday’s event spend the holiday weekend in their hometowns and home gyms. Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov starts his workout outdoors, as Opponent Edson Barboza brings his family to the gym with him for motivation. Former champion Holly Holm readies for the biggest fight of her life at Jackson Wink MMA, as women’s featherweight champion embraces a challenge at CrossFit. Strawweights Carla Esparza and Cynthia Calvillo also prepare with their California-based teams.

You can watch it here: