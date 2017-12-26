UFC 219 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 219 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former champion Holly Holm continues preparing with her team in Albuquerque. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg trains outdoors for another holiday fight night. Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza visits an Orange County chiropractor, as her opponent Cynthia Calvillo has her final sparring session in northern California. Lightweight Edson Barboza’s S&C work has him in the best form of his life, and opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov gets promo advice from light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

You can watch it here: