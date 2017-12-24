UFC 219 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 219 is set to take place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title will serve as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker in a bantamweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 219 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: