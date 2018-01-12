Tyron Woodley Says UFC Should Let Conor McGregor Fight Him For Third Belt

It’s no secret that Tyron Woodley has been chasing money fights.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion has successfully defended his 170-pound title three times to date, fighting Stephen Thompson to a draw at UFC 205 before beating him via decision at UFC 209, and beating Demian Maia at UFC 214 via decision.

Throughout that time, however, “The Chosen One” has expressed his interest in challenging himself against the sport’s biggest names, campaigning for fights against Georges St. Pierre and both of the Diaz brothers.

None of those fights have come to fruition though.

Now, Woodley has a new star in his fights, as he said on a recent edition of UFC Tonight that the UFC should strip Conor McGregor of his lightweight belt and allow him to move up in weight to challenge for the welterweight strap:

“He likes to make history, he likes to break records,” Woodley said on FOX Sports. “I say strip him. Then let him come up to welterweight and try to come for a third belt.”

McGregor has competed twice at welterweight in the UFC, although both of those fights were against Nate Diaz, a natural 155 pounder. Diaz submitted McGregor at UFC 196 before McGregor exacted his revenge and scored a majority decision in their rematch at UFC 202.

In regards to Woodley, him and McGregor have a bit of history as well. Prior to UFC 205, which McGregor headlined, the two engaged in a bit of a back-and-forth back stage. McGregor also implied that he was coming for Woodley’s belt at a pre-fight press conference for the event.

Is this a fight you’d have any interest in seeing?