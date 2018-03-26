Tyron Woodley Reveals When Floyd Mayweather Starts His MMA Training

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has revealed when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will start his MMA training.

If you recall, back in December, Mayweather noted that he had a multi-fight offer from the UFC worth “a billion dollars.”

Then moving along to as recently as last week, the former boxing champion noted that he would begin training for a possible fight in the Octagon and would need “six to eight months” to train for his possible MMA debut.

Woodley recently mentioned in an interview that Mayweather is taking him up on his offer to help train the boxer for his pro-MMA debut and it will start as soon as next week.

“I talked to Floyd yesterday actually,” Woodley told TMZ Sports (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’s in Miami right now and we’re coordinating dates on training. . . “We’re beginning the process of setting up the timing. I think more of it is gonna be game-planning strategy over the phone and talking about the game-plan of training, because if you think about the wrestling, if you think about the jiu-jitsu, if you think about the kicking aspect of the game, he does not have to go out there and learn how to kick like Bruce Lee. He does not have to go out there and become a black belt overnight, he just has to be able to stop it and get in boxing range and I think anybody in the UFC, he’s gonna be able to handle his own with. “I think we’re gonna start most of it next week, so I think we’re gonna start some of the strategy talks next week and we might get some sessions in as well.”

Keep in mind that the UFC has yet to officially announced that they have signed Mayweather or even suggested that they will have talks with the former boxing champion.

In regards to what gameplan Mayweather will utilize in his first MMA fight, it’s pretty simple. He’s a great striker, and every fight starts on the feet.